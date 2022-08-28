Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 33,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $42.88 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.11.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,613.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $3,028,880. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.37.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

