Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 1,480 Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,991,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,081,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of EPP opened at $42.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $39.99 and a twelve month high of $52.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.10.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

