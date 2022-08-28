Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 2,040 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in Citigroup by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

NYSE C opened at $49.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average is $52.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

