Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 700 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 416.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after buying an additional 8,071,255 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,592,000 after acquiring an additional 42,702 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,327,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,071 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 893,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,643,000 after purchasing an additional 24,214 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

VBR stock opened at $164.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.85 and a 200-day moving average of $165.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

