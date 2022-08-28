Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,992,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $173.41 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.68.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.94.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle International

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.