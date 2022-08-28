Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 325 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Corning by 589.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 3.4 %

GLW stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLW. Citigroup cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

