Cambridge Trust Co. Has $130,000 Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 217.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,776,000 after purchasing an additional 711,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702,693 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,232,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,845,000 after acquiring an additional 409,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,163,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,255,000 after acquiring an additional 269,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,261,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,965,000 after purchasing an additional 178,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

MPW opened at $14.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Stories

