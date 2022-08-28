Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $281.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $305.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $32,378,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.