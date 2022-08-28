Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 116 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,293,537,000 after purchasing an additional 103,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,480 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $1,005,096,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 5.2 %

LRCX opened at $453.31 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $457.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.09 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

