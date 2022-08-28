Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 62 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 199,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.11.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $248.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.00. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 12,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.32, for a total value of $3,089,882.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,951,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,831 shares of company stock valued at $51,833,556 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

