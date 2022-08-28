Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 800 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSH. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,328,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,931,000 after acquiring an additional 21,651 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,275,000 after buying an additional 165,502 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 47,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of VSH stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.36. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $863.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.