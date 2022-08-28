Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 438 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in ABB were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ABB by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 14.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB Stock Performance

Shares of ABB stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $39.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABB Company Profile

Several research analysts recently commented on ABB shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.03.

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.