Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 438 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in ABB were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ABB by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 14.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ABB Stock Performance
Shares of ABB stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $39.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ABB Company Profile
ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ABB (ABB)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.