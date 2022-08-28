Cambridge Trust Co. Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.63.

HUM stock opened at $486.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $480.63 and a 200 day moving average of $453.38. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $504.99. The firm has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

