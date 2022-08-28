Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 201.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 535,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,702,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 21,608 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $105.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.72 and a 200 day moving average of $113.88. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $98.19 and a 12 month high of $142.25.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

