Cambridge Trust Co. Makes New Investment in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Cambridge Trust Co. owned 0.06% of VanEck Retail ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,413,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in VanEck Retail ETF by 727.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Retail ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:RTH opened at $168.62 on Friday. VanEck Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $144.85 and a 52 week high of $199.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.44 and its 200-day moving average is $169.29.

