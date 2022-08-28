Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $28.84 Million Stock Holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 824,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,268 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $28,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 21,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 173,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 23,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

PRCT opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.01, a quick ratio of 15.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -16.31. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $47.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.53.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 138.49% and a negative return on equity of 26.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $719,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

