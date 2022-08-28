State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 233 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abiomed

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Stock Performance

ABMD opened at $258.12 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.71 and a 200-day moving average of $281.17.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

