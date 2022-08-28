State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 11,791 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,791 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STC. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,753,000 after buying an additional 70,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of STC opened at $53.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.48. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $81.00.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $844.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.03 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.91 per share, for a total transaction of $73,365.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,809.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.