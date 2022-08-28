State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 702 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $95.04 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $84.95 and a one year high of $129.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average is $103.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

