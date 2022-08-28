State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 2,979 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $22.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.31. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLOK. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.