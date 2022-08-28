State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 70,000 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,739,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,876,000 after purchasing an additional 647,876 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,652,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,959,000 after purchasing an additional 181,758 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,633,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,379,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,036,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,178,000 after purchasing an additional 327,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,610,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,800,000 after acquiring an additional 44,871 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.65 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.09%. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.