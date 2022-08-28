State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,446 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 188,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 18.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 98,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth $462,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 14.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $69.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.62. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 64.51%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

