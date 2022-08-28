State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,042 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Organon & Co. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,358,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,971,000 after buying an additional 340,838 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $289,752,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,770,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,703,000 after purchasing an additional 874,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,839,000 after purchasing an additional 614,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,425,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,757,000 after purchasing an additional 177,376 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of OGN stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.47. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.32.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. Analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.