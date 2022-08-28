Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFTW) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 10,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 25,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Presidio Property Trust Trading Down 5.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 251,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

