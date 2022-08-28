Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW) Shares Down 10.2%

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Beam Global Trading Down 10.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Global

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beam Global stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Get Rating) by 151.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Beam Global were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

