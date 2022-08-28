William Fred Fleming, Jr. Sells 2,486 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $139,315.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,421.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $54.08 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $105.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCOR. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 44,808,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,014 shares during the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,113,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 1,231.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,016,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,935,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,871,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,522,000 after acquiring an additional 892,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,778,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,949,000 after purchasing an additional 522,256 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

