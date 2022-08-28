State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $54.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.95. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 196.03%.

Several research analysts recently commented on IRM shares. StockNews.com cut Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $477,548. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

