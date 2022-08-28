Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:FMET) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:FMET – Get Rating) were down 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.89 and last traded at $21.89. Approximately 13,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 14,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Metaverse ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Metaverse ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:FMET – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 6.53% of Fidelity Metaverse ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

