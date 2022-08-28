Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) Shares Down 3.6%

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.90. 190,237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,237,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Ostin Technology Group Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ostin Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ostin Technology Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of Ostin Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Ostin Technology Group

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. The company offers TFT-LCD solutions for drive IC, TCON board, and power supply applications; back light systems and special modules; LC display modules, touch panel modules, and smart display terminals; and polarizers used in the TFT-LCD display modules.

