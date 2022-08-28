SDX Energy (OTC:SDXEF) Stock Price Up 232.5%

SDX Energy plc (OTC:SDXEF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 232.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 0.14 and last traded at 0.14. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 50,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.04.

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered shares of SDX Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.08.

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

