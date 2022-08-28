Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMA) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMA – Get Rating) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.31 and last traded at $23.31. Approximately 179 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.
Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22.
