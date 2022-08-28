Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Rating) were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 36.07 and last traded at 36.07. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 831 shares. The stock had previously closed at 34.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Bank of the Philippine Islands alerts:

Bank of the Philippine Islands Trading Up 4.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is 32.40.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile

Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.