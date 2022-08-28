Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.71

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.71 and traded as high as $8.41. Partner Communications shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 737 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTNR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Partner Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays set a 3,000.00 price target on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNR. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Partner Communications by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 40,471 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Partner Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Partner Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

