Team (NYSE:TISI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.21

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.21 and traded as high as $1.49. Team shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 490,794 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $62.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Team in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Team in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Team by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Team by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

