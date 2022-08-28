SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.34

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.34 and traded as high as $4.99. SurgePays shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 90,627 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 million and a PE ratio of -2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

In other SurgePays news, CEO Kevin Brian Cox acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,449,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,455,040.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,400 shares of company stock worth $57,166. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SurgePays in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SurgePays in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in SurgePays in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in SurgePays in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SurgePays by 56.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.

