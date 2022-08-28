Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.74

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.74 and traded as high as $46.10. Chemung Financial shares last traded at $45.97, with a volume of 12,613 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Chemung Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $214.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $22.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemung Financial

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 1,028 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $46,856.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,045.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $46,856.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,045.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise V. Gonick acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.95 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,205.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,848 shares of company stock valued at $350,317. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chemung Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Featured Stories

