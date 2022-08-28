Keyera (TSE:KEY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.59

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$31.59 and traded as high as C$32.63. Keyera shares last traded at C$32.15, with a volume of 360,206 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Keyera from C$40.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Keyera from C$40.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.79.

Keyera Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$31.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51. The firm has a market cap of C$7.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84.

Keyera Announces Dividend

Keyera Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 86.70%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

