Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.74

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.74 and traded as high as $7.20. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 20,037 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $171.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.87 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74.

In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,992,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,960,299.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Charles L. Frischer acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $58,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 231,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,992,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,960,299.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $902,681 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,218,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,560,000 after purchasing an additional 301,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

