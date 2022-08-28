Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.17. Champion Bear Resources shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 24,500 shares.

Champion Bear Resources Stock Up 13.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33.

Champion Bear Resources Company Profile

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, nickel, copper, polymetallic, lithium, tantalum, and REE deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Eagle Rock property consisting of 458 staked claims that covers an area of approximately 32,850 acres; the Separation Rapids lithium and tantalum property comprises 8 mining claims in 2 blocks covering an area of approximately 400 acres; and the Plomp Farm property that includes 48 claims covering an area of approximately 2,400 acres located in Ontario.

