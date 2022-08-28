Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.53

Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$56.53 and traded as high as C$62.60. Linamar shares last traded at C$61.42, with a volume of 67,501 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNR. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Linamar Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.43.

Insider Transactions at Linamar

About Linamar

In related news, insider Kiwi-Newton Construction Ltd. bought 34,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$57.62 per share, with a total value of C$2,002,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,750 shares in the company, valued at C$4,307,095. In related news, insider Kiwi-Newton Construction Ltd. bought 34,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$57.62 per share, with a total value of C$2,002,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,750 shares in the company, valued at C$4,307,095. Also, insider Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$56.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,011,593.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 865,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$48,589,613.12. Insiders purchased a total of 178,126 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,983 over the last ninety days.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

