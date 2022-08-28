Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.10

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.10 and traded as high as $9.84. Macatawa Bank shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 31,667 shares trading hands.

Macatawa Bank Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $330.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 332.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

