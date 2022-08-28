Barclays (LON:BARC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $161.88

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.88 ($1.96) and traded as high as GBX 166.70 ($2.01). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 162.10 ($1.96), with a volume of 30,087,889 shares trading hands.

BARC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 290 ($3.50) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. set a GBX 230 ($2.78) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 245 ($2.96) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 244.33 ($2.95).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 159.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 161.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 540.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In other Barclays news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 114,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.96), for a total value of £185,872.32 ($224,591.98).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

