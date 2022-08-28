RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) Stock Price Down 2.3%

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) shares fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 110,821 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 159,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Get RVL Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RVL Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $34,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $97,000. 20.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.