NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Trading Down 2.2%

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) fell 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.92 and last traded at C$3.96. 61,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 171,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.05.

NanoXplore Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$654.18 million and a P/E ratio of -36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.80.

NanoXplore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.