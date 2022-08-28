ARK Transparency ETF (NYSEARCA:CTRU) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of ARK Transparency ETF (NYSEARCA:CTRU – Get Rating) fell 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.87 and last traded at $12.90. 3,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 14,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

ARK Transparency ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRU. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in ARK Transparency ETF in the first quarter worth $79,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ARK Transparency ETF in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ARK Transparency ETF in the first quarter worth $379,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in ARK Transparency ETF by 248.1% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 109,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 78,399 shares during the last quarter.

