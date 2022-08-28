Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (TSE:BIPC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 63.05 and last traded at 63.73. Approximately 109,420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 154,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at 64.17.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion and a PE ratio of 18.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 57.52 and a 200 day moving average of 78.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.