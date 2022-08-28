Short Interest in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Grows By 116.7%

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 178,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Acquisition Co. II

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,587,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 379,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 29,501 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 126,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,520,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after purchasing an additional 298,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 352,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 60,554 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

About Vector Acquisition Co. II

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

