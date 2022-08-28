10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW) Short Interest Up 204.8% in August

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 204.8% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCXAW opened at $0.05 on Friday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.11.

