Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Decreases By 62.9%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,500 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the July 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,024,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $60.77 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $68.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.01.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 7,932.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 475,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 469,995 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

