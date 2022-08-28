Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the July 31st total of 206,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Price Performance

VEDU opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 65,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

